Bankers vow full backing as Partridge challenges Silver Strikers to keep winning

Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor George Partridge has laid down the gauntlet to Silver Strikers, urging the club to keep chasing silverware and pledging the bank’s full backing as they push on through the season.

The Governor delivered his rallying call during a meeting with the club’s hierarchy — board members, coaches and players — at the Central Bank’s Lilongwe headquarters, as the champions were put through their paces on the questions of ambition and sustainability.

“I’m ready to walk with you on this journey of making Silver Strikers a powerhouse of football in Malawi,” Partridge told the assembled group, setting out his stall as more than just a figurehead sponsor.

Fielding the meeting for the Bankers were Board Chairperson George Kaudza-Masina and his fellow directors, alongside Chief Executive Officer Patrick Chimimba and the Secretariat.

Also in the room were the head coaches overseeing the club’s Senior Men’s side, the Reserve and Youth setups, and the Ladies’ team — a show of strength underlining the scale of the operation Partridge has thrown his weight behind.

Chimimba, speaking on behalf of the club, was quick to express his gratitude, hailing the Governor’s decision to carve out time for the meeting as proof of a genuine affection for the game — and for the Bankers in particular.

With backing of this kind now out in the open, Silver Strikers will feel the pressure is on to deliver both on the pitch and in their wider development plans, as the club looks to cement its status as one of the dominant forces in Malawian football.

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