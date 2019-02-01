Beautify Malawi 2019 tree planting exercise launched in Mzuzu

Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust says it is ready to offer a long-lasting helping hand to Malawians in as far as bailing them from disasters, especially those that come as a result of intermittent rains, are concerned.

The trust’s chairperson, Cecilia Mfune, said Wednesday in Mzuzu during the launch of this year’s tree planting exercise at Njerenjere Private Secondary School that most floods hitting the country are because of deforestation.

“Therefore, in order to save lives and properties of Malawians from the floods we decided to come up with this project,” said Mfune.

According to her, in the past Beam has been working with public schools in the initiative but decided to partner with private schools in order to cover more areas.

She said apart from sanitation, BEAM is also dealing with issues of environment conservation.

During the launch, 150 tree seedlings were planted around the school campus.

Director of the school who is also DPP shadow councilor for Chibanja ward, Sadson Sibande, commended BEAM for the development particularly for launching the exercise at his school.

DPP director of youths in the northern region, Kelvin Chirambo, said the party as well as its youths are ready to work hand in hand with BEAM to achieve their project.

The project according to Mfune will cover the whole Mzuzu City, and that it will be an ongoing project.

In Mchinji, BEAM Special Advisor on Health and Planning issues in the First Lady’s office, Emma Mafude led children under the age of eight in a tree-planting exercise at Mayera Junior Primary School in the district.

She said issues of taking good care of the environment should be taught to children at an early age to ensure it becomes a norm as they grow up.

“This is the best audience I have seen since President (Peter) Mutharika opened this year’s tree planting season.

“I can assure you that teaching children at this age is perfect because they will grow knowing the importance of taking good care of the environment which includes planting and taking care the trees,” she said.

She urged other stakeholders to fully participate in fulfilling Madam Gertrude Mutharika’s vision of making Malawi greener, cleaner and healthier by involving themselves in tree-planting exercises and observing sanitation issues.

Mafude said the introduction of BEAM committees in every district and school clubs will help achieve the goal.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :