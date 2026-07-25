Beautify Malawi and minibus owners agree to launch national anti-littering campaign at bus depots

Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust and the Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM) have agreed to launch a nationwide campaign next month aimed at tackling littering and poor sanitation at the country’s bus depots, beginning in Lilongwe.

The two organisations met in Lilongwe on Wednesday to discuss practical measures for improving cleanliness at depots and encouraging passengers to adopt more responsible waste disposal habits.

MOAM’s vice chairperson for the Central Region, Heirman Msowoya, said the association was committed to making bus terminals cleaner and more sanitary.

“This time we are serious and we will ensure that our drivers, conductors and passengers are championing sanitation and hygiene. It is our responsibility to make our surroundings clean for a beautiful Malawi,” he said.

Msowoya added that MOAM intended to strengthen hygiene management within depots and hold transport operators accountable for maintaining sanitary conditions.

BEAM Trust board chairperson Dingiswayo Jere said his organisation would lead behaviour change campaigns aimed at reducing littering in public spaces, with a focus on educating passengers about the importance of protecting shared spaces and disposing of waste responsibly.

Jere said the partnership was designed to have a long-term impact by instilling new habits among commuters.

“We believe that changing public attitudes today will help create a generation that values cleanliness and takes pride in preserving a beautiful Malawi for years to come,” he said.

The campaign is expected to launch in Lilongwe next month, before expanding to other major bus depots across the country.

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