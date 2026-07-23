Beauty queen row explodes in Parliament: MP accuses Miss Malawi organisers of favouritism

Parliament was thrown into chaos after Lilongwe Likuni MP Kelvin Mphande erupted in a dramatic protest, banging his desk and chanting “Thandi must go!” as he demanded that reigning Miss Malawi Thandie Chisi be sent to represent the country at Miss World.

Mphande insisted the House treat the matter as one of “national importance”, arguing that Chisi — not first princess Ireen Navicha — deserved the international slot.

But his outburst brought proceedings to a halt.

Speaker Sameer Suleman immediately shut him down, ruling that beauty pageant selections are not parliamentary emergencies and telling the MP to handle “personal or constituency grievances” outside the chamber.

The row began after the Miss Malawi Organisation selected Ireen Navicha, daughter of Minister of Women and Gender Mary Navicha, to represent Malawi at Miss World.

Critics cried foul, accusing organisers of favouritism.

The organisation defended itself, saying 27‑year‑old Thandie Chisi is over the Miss World age limit, which caps contestants at 26, making Ireen the only eligible choice.

But Mphande wasn’t having it. The MP stood up, slammed his palm on the desk and shouted:“Thandi must go!”

His chanting echoed across the chamber, leaving MPs stunned and forcing the Speaker to intervene.

Suleman reminded him to follow proper procedures for raising issues, warning that Parliament cannot be turned into a stage for personal crusades.

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