Behold! Joyce Banda set to return home like a thief, Jesus style

Former president Joyce Banda is not scheduled to return home this month from abroad, where she had been operating from, since her loss in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections as has been widely reported but will certainly be coming like a thief, Jesus Christ style.

The Holy Bible says no one will know when Christ will return. Just as a thief catches a household by surprise, Jesus will catch the unbelieving world by surprise when He returns in judgment.

“Be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him” (Matthew 24:44).

The return of Joyce Banda is likened to the coming of Jesus Christ – like a thief – as the actual date of return remains confidential.

Malawi News reported on Saturday that information from the office of the former president indicates that her homecoming remains a mystery.

The paper quoted Banda’s spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya, saying Malawians will be properly informed at an opportune time.

“I am not answering you whether it is this month or not. But when she is coming, we will issue a statement and you will get information on her home coming,” Chanthunya said.

PP secretary general Ibrahim Matola also said he could not provide the former president’s arrival dates, citing security reasons, but promised to do so at “an opportune time.”

The former first gentleman Richard Banda arrived in the country last month reportedly to prepare for his wife’s return.

The former president, who is also leader of the opposition People’s Party (PP), has been out of the country on private engagements since June 29, 2014 when she left for the United States of America (US).

Her absence from the local political scene has reportedly created a power vacuum in her party, leading to internal wrangles.

In July last year, the Malawi Police Service announced that it had obtained a warrant of arrest for Banda due her alleged involvement in Cashgate of 2013 when she was Head of State.

Her attempts for a judicial review of the warrant of arrest saw the High Court dismissing the application and deputy National Police spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude said the warrant of arrest is in force within Malawi.

