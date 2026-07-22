Ben Phiri insists cash flowing for constituency fund, hits back at MPs’ claims

Local Government Minister Dr Ben Malunga Phiri has fired back at claims government has no money to implement the reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF), insisting the rollout is well and truly underway.

Phiri was grilled in Parliament on Tuesday after several MPs accused government of struggling to get the reformed fund off the ground due to a lack of cash.

But the minister was having none of it, flatly declaring there has “never been a time when government doesn’t have money.”

He revealed that a whopping K15 billion has already been channelled to Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) loans through the CDF, with 20% mobilisation funds for contractors set to land in councils’ accounts once procurement wraps up.

“We have changed policy governing CDF and changes always come with challenges, but progress is already visible,” Phiri told MPs.

The minister explained the shake-up was designed to stamp out abuse and boost accountability in how the fund is managed.

“Previously money was dumped quarterly at councils whether they were ready or not, leading to abuse. Now the fund is demand-driven, with payments made after specific stages are completed,” he said.

Phiri sought to reassure sceptical lawmakers that the new system is working as intended.

“I can assure you that we are cruising,” he said confidently.

The minister also used his address to push for the separation of district and municipal offices, branding the move essential to spreading development across Malawi and stemming the tide of economic migration to major cities.

“Urbanization is central to Malawi’s long-term vision under Malawi 2063 and international framework such as the UN agenda,” he said.

He revealed that almost every trading centre in Malawi has now been designated as an urban planning area — a shift he says will keep more Malawians employed close to home.

Phiri argued that by spreading development more evenly, people would be able to find jobs within their own towns, rather than being forced to flock to overcrowded cities in search of work.

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