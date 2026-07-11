Ben Phiri: Malawi needs value addition as new markets break ground

Malawi’s Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr Ben Malunga Phiri, has said the country must invest in value addition if farmers are to fully benefit from their produce, as government broke ground on a modern market facility in Lilongwe’s Area 1.

Phiri presided over the ceremony on Thursday, part of a nationwide initiative to upgrade market infrastructure.

He said the new facility would allow farmers to sell value-added goods, supporting Malawi’s long-term development strategy, Vision 2063, which aims to transform the country into an industrialised nation.

The Area 1 market is one of seven modern markets planned across the country, four of which — including the Lilongwe facility — will be built as two-storey structures.

Additional markets are earmarked for districts including Chitipa and Dedza, with funding provided by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (Ifad).

The groundbreaking ceremony drew a range of officials and stakeholders, including Lilongwe City chief executive Clement Stambuli, Lilongwe City mayor Peter Alex Banda, senior government representatives, development partners and members of the local community.

In his remarks, Stambuli welcomed the project, saying it was in line with the city’s broader ambitions to modernise its market infrastructure.

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