Ben Phiri sparks 687‑job frenzy

NEARLY 700 jobs are on the table as the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development kicks off a major recruitment blitz for council officers across the country.

Local Government Minister Ben Phiri is driving the push, saying the hiring spree is directly tied to the revamped K5 billion Constituency Development Fund (CDF) — President Peter Mutharika’s flagship programme to fast-track development at grassroots level.

“This is about efficiency, accountability and professionalism in managing public money at constituency level,” Phiri said.

Candidates from all councils have already been called in for interviews for a string of technical and administrative roles — including procurement officers, accountants, works supervisors and engineers.

The Ministry has also brought qualified engineers into all 36 councils with World Bank backing to sharpen oversight of development projects on the ground.

Long-vacant senior positions — finance directors, planning directors and public works directors, many of which had been stuck in “acting” limbo for years — have now been filled.

Officials say the move is already creating youth employment through constituency projects, with more gains expected once technical officers are fully in place.

Interview venues and dates are listed in the documents below.

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