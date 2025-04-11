Beyond Nsima: Minister Kawale Unveils Bold Vision to Transform Malawi’s Agriculture

Minister of Agriculture, Sam Dalitso Kawale, has called on Malawians to embrace modern farming innovations and high-yielding crop varieties as part of a national push to boost agricultural productivity and achieve food security under the Malawi 2063 Agenda.

Speaking at the National Agricultural Symposium and Field Day held at Chitedze Research Station in Lilongwe, Kawale urged farmers to adopt new agricultural technologies that improve soil health, reduce production costs, and increase food output.

“The Ministry has developed 54 different innovations in the agriculture sector,” Kawale said. “These are designed to help end hunger, lower food expenses at household level, reduce food imports, and generate foreign exchange through exports. We’re showing Malawians that we have the tools and technologies to feed ourselves and grow economically.”

Among the innovations is a locally produced, affordable fertilizer available for as low as K30,000 to K40,000 per bag. Kawale emphasized that with this alternative, farmers now have cost-effective choices and should no longer view fertilizer as inaccessible.

“We’ve also introduced early-maturing, pest- and disease-resistant, drought-tolerant seeds that are not only high yielding but also nutritious,” he said. “The idea is to equip farmers with better options for a more resilient food system.”

Challenging Malawi’s over-reliance on maize and the staple nsima, Kawale called for a national mindset shift.

“It’s unfortunate that many Malawians define food as only nsima. That’s an insult to the diversity God has given us,” he said. “There are crops like sweet potatoes and cassava that require no fertilizer and can yield 30 to 40 tons per hectare—compared to just 3 tons from maize. We must think beyond tradition and embrace what is both nutritious and economically viable.”

He also highlighted the introduction of various livestock breeds during the symposium to promote protein-rich diets among Malawians.

“Our goal is not just to have maize, but to ensure every Malawian has enough food—diverse, nutritious, and locally produced. These strategies will reduce food production costs, cut imports, and open the door for exports,” Kawale concluded.

With this bold strategy, the Ministry of Agriculture is not just looking to grow crops—it is cultivating a new agricultural culture, one rooted in innovation, resilience, and self-reliance.

