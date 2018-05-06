Bingu Stadium stampede: Lawyers finalize compensation claims for victims

May 6, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Lawyers from Forum for Human Rights say they have completed the process of claiming compensation for the victims of July 6 stampede at Bingu Stadium where eight people died.

Stampede at Bingu stadium on Malawi 53rd Independence celebrations saw 8 children, scores injured

 One of the lawyers Chancy Mwalubunju said the forum will now take the claims to court for assessment.
He could however not say when exactly the compensation would be paid out saying it will be up to the court to make the determination.
A commission of inquiry report blamed the organising committee for laxity which led to the stampede.
One gate was open for people to enter and the independence  day celebrations went ahead dead despite the disaster
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes