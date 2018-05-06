Bingu Stadium stampede: Lawyers finalize compensation claims for victims

Lawyers from Forum for Human Rights say they have completed the process of claiming compensation for the victims of July 6 stampede at Bingu Stadium where eight people died.

One of the lawyers Chancy Mwalubunju said the forum will now take the claims to court for assessment.

He could however not say when exactly the compensation would be paid out saying it will be up to the court to make the determination.

A commission of inquiry report blamed the organising committee for laxity which led to the stampede.

One gate was open for people to enter and the independence day celebrations went ahead dead despite the disaster

