Bisika urges Malawian scholars to seize UK university opportunities

Malawi’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Thomas Bisika, has urged Malawian Chevening Scholars to make full use of the academic and research resources offered by UK universities.

The scholars, who are pursuing postgraduate degrees at various institutions across the UK, visited the Malawi High Commission in London for a courtesy call on Wednesday.

Dr Bisika said the meeting was an opportunity to reaffirm the mission’s support for Malawian students studying abroad.

Chevening Scholarships, funded by the UK government, provide postgraduate study opportunities to outstanding students from around the world.

Malawi sends several scholars each year, many of whom later take up leadership roles in government, civil society and the private sector.

Dr Bisika encouraged the scholars to take advantage of the facilities and networks available at their universities, saying these would strengthen their academic work and future contributions to Malawi.

The High Commission said it would continue engaging Malawian students in the UK as part of efforts to maintain links with the country’s academic diaspora.

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