Blantyre football giants storm Mzuzu this weekend

Mouth watering football action has been transferred to Mzuzu Stadium by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) this weekend as Mzuzu City Hammers host Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on Saturday before Moyale Barracks Football Club hosts FCB Nyasa Big Bullets twenty four hours later.

Hammers get into their Week 8 match at home against the nomads after suffering 2 nil away defeat to Bullets last Saturday. Wanderers, on the other hand, are also coming from a 2 nil loss to Silver Strikers in Lilongwe last Sunday.

The Lions of Kaning’ina, as Moyale Barracks FC is fondly called by its followers, welcome the travelling people’s team after a goalless draw against fellow brothers in arms, Kamuzu Barracks FC, last Saturday at Dimba Stadium in Mchinji.

Currently, the log table shows FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on position 2 with 13 points, Mzuzu City Hammers on position 3 with also 13 points, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on position 4 with 12 points and Moyale Barracks FC on position 7 with 10 points. All the teams in the league have played 7 games at the league enters Week 8.

Mzuzu based soccer analyst, Pickford Kamanga, says people should expect thrilling football because the two Blantyre giants have a large fan base in the country but also because Hammers and Moyale have not started badly this season.

“People in the northern part of Malawi should expect what we may describe as mouth watering games because three teams involved in these fixtures are among those at the top of the log table.

“The game between Hammers and Wanderers will be a cracker. Moyale has been struggling in the first round in the past few seasons but that’s not the case this season. This season they have started well because they have so far been able to collect points even on the road. We should expect tough encounter between the soldiers and the visiting Bullets,” remarked Kamanga.

Kamanga added that if the Blantyre giants will win their matches at Mzuzu Stadium, they will not be a walk over.

“Hammers and Moyale will be playing at home and have home ground advantage but remember that Wanderers and Bullets have home grounds wherever they go because they have a large following. However, the home teams have so far performed well at home and I expect the Blantyre giants to sweat for their victories,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moyale Barracks Coach, Prichard Mwansa, has told Nyasa Times that his charges will do everything possible to frustrate Bullets and get maximum points.

“Every player for Moyale Barracks knows that we have to win our game against Bullets on Sunday and it is very possible. We know they are a good side but we know what to do to frustrate them at Mzuzu Stadium and get points out of them,” said Mwansa.

Currently, league leaders Silver Strikers have 19 points from their 7 games and will be hosting 9th placed Karonga United at Silver Stadium on Saturday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!