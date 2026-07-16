Blantyre Night Market bringing businesses and creatives together

When most people think about events, they think about entertainment. Ancient Nights wants people to think about opportunity.

The new lifestyle platform was launched earlier this month at Sunnyside Inn in Blantyre with The Night Market — an event designed to bring together local businesses, entrepreneurs, food vendors, creatives and consumers in a single space.

At its core, the initiative is built around a simple idea: creating opportunities for people to discover one another.

For small businesses, visibility is often one of the biggest challenges.

Many entrepreneurs have quality products and services but limited opportunities to connect directly with potential customers, and Ancient Nights hopes to help bridge that gap.

The Night Market provides a platform where vendors can showcase their products, engage with customers, build awareness and potentially generate new business relationships.

According to organiser Eric Ridi, creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs is one of the driving forces behind the initiative.

“There is incredible talent, creativity, and entrepreneurship in Malawi. Ancient Nights gives businesses and creatives an opportunity to showcase what they do directly to consumers in a vibrant and engaging environment,” he said.

Culture and community

The concept also extends to creatives and entertainers.

Across Malawi, artists, designers, food entrepreneurs, performers and content creators continue to search for spaces where they can share their work and connect with audiences.

Events such as The Night Market create room for those interactions to happen naturally.

Organisers describe Ancient Nights as more than an event brand, positioning it instead as a platform designed to strengthen community connections through shared experiences.

Food, music, fashion, business and culture all have one thing in common: they bring people together.

By creating a safe and engaging environment where those elements can coexist, Ancient Nights hopes to foster a stronger sense of connection among residents while supporting local enterprise.

The initiative also reflects a broader shift towards experience-driven events, where attendees are active participants in the atmosphere rather than simple spectators.

James Nyirenda, one of the attendees at the launch, said experiences like The Night Market can play an important role in bringing people closer together.

“At the heart of Ancient Nights is the idea of bringing people together. Whether you are a vendor, a creative, a performer, or simply someone looking for a great night out, we want this to be a platform where people connect, discover new things, and create memorable experiences,” he said.

Shaping the future

As preparations continue beyond the inaugural edition, organisers remain focused on building something that extends past a single night, with ambitions to create a recurring platform where businesses grow, creatives shine and communities connect.

Reflecting on the long-term continuity of the event, Ridi said: “We aren’t just looking at this as a one-off launch. We have secured the resources to ensure this becomes a monthly staple for the city right from the start.”

If successful, The Night Market could become more than just an event — a meeting place for the ideas, businesses and people helping shape the future of Blantyre.

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