Blantyre Synod to open institute of excellence

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod is set to open what will be called Henry Henderson Institute of Excellence (HHIE) in the city of Blantyre.

The Synod, just like the Catholic Church and other denominations in the country, has a number of learning institutions offering primary, secondary and tertiary education. Among the institutions is the popular Henry Henderson Institute (HHI) in Blantyre which offers secondary education.

The latest development from the Synod is the Henry Henderson Institute of Excellence which they say will only enrol fast learning students. The Synod has invested over 1 billion Kwacha in constructing the facility which will open its doors on January 4 next year.

General Secretary for the Synod, Reverend Dr Billy Gama, described the establishment of the school as a milestone in the provision of education in the country.

“This institution will be very different from other schools. In all the schools that we have had, we have been combining slow learners and fast learners and our teachers will concentrate on slow learning students so that nobody is left behind.

“But this school of excellence is very unique because we are going to focus only on merit and fast learners. The selection process of students to be enrolled at this school has been focused based on merit and fast learner students,” explained Dr Gama.

Secretary of Education at Blantyre Synod said all is set for the opening of the school which has been constructed with a grant from a German organisation called JBS.

“We would like inform parents that if they were looking for a school where excellence is the focus, this is the school. We have a very competent staff. Our principal is someone who has been in a number institutions in Zimbabwe for 17 years, in Botswana for 6 years and he has also been here in Malawi at Karibu Academy. He has the desire to lead a team of teachers that are committed to develop our students holistically,” he said.

