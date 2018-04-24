Blow for Msaka in Eastern Region as DPP‘s Mangochi official quits over anti-Muslim rants

April 24, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mangochi District Campaign Director, Wellington Mangulenje, has withdrawn his membership  from the party with immediate effect following  Islamophobic comments made by  the party’s Eastern Regional Governor Julius Paipi .

PP Eastern Region Governor, Julius Paipi accused of making offensive remarks again Muslims

Paipi reportedly  claimed Islam was ‘evil’  the religion of violence  and that voting for Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  with Sidik Mia, a Muslim, is like voting for a war in 2019.

In a letter addressed to Paipi, Secretary General of the party and DPP’s District Governor, Mangulenje said he was saddened by the remarks made against Muslims.

Mangulenje said he is saddened by the remarks Paipi made at one of the rallies, saying as a leader he was supposed to  show leadership and seek to unite communities, not divide them.

“l recall all that unity and togetherness is what our late father Prof Bingu Wa Mutharika used to preach and advocate through his favourite song of ‘ Tiyende Pamodzi ndi Mtima Umodzi’…,” reads the letter in part.

Mangulenje said he cannot be party to the seeds of hatred being sown by the party’s senior officials, saying such  “divisive utterances”  have no room in our “modern politics.”

According toMangulenje, he was born to a Christian father and a Muslim mother.

The development will be a blow to DPP Eastern Region vice-president Bright Msaka who is seeking political capital in the area in race to be President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate.

Msaka is on review  saying  the party follows principles of democracy which allow people to have different views.

“We believe in the principles of democracy, every person is a free individual and has a right to express their opinions which we allow people to do which is a healthy democracy,” he said.

DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey and  the party’s spokesperson Francis Kasaila could not immediately comment.

jones
Guest
jones

moslems and all those who support Mia are idiots. The only sensible party is DPP

Vote Up-2Vote Down
17 minutes ago
Chileta
Guest
Chileta

Thats what happens when you concentrate on talking about others instead of talking about what you can offer.

Vote Up2Vote Down
1 hour ago
Mwinithengo Azidya Papakulu
Guest
Mwinithengo Azidya Papakulu

Who is Paipi to ignite this behaviour that may lead into chaos.Atsogoleri ombwambwana osowa cholankhula chifukwa cha pressure mitu ya freezer angobwetuka basi.You think mukanyoza asilamu ndiye muwina ,muchita bwino?Undisamale ndipo ndakwiya nawe Paipi.Kulankhula kopusa muzasiya liti?.Bring facts to malawians not Islamophia ya mmakomom mwanumoyo ayi.Ndipo ungoneneratu kuti DPP ndichipani cha Akhristu aku Kwanuko.

Vote Up1Vote Down
1 hour ago
CHOMBANKHANGA
Guest
CHOMBANKHANGA

THATS A BIGINING ZIKUBWERA JUST WAIT AND SEEEEE DPP IKUTHA NGATI MAKATANI GWEDEGWEDE CHIPANI CHA DPP

Vote Up1Vote Down
1 hour ago
CHOLOPI
Guest
CHOLOPI

MOTO KUTI BUUUUUUUUU MCP IDUTSEKOOOOOOOO APOOOO

Vote Up1Vote Down
1 hour ago
Defender of Faith
Guest
Defender of Faith

Inu simukuona kuti munthuyu wamwa uwende wa Mia?

Vote Up2Vote Down
1 hour ago
kaka ni dada
Guest
kaka ni dada

Mwayamba kuthamangitsa asilamu mu chipani, DPP ikusakadzikadi ngati makatani. DPP waitha yekha Pitala, mama Callista give us a signal to spot those dividing the party. Lol!

Vote Up1Vote Down
50 minutes ago

