Bolo set for Cooldrop powerlifting competition

The Lilongwe-based prolific bodybuilder and powerlifter known as Bolo, says he is set to compete in the forthcoming Cooldrop powerlifting competition scheduled to take place on November 16, 2019 at Fitness Factory Gym situated at Sana complex in Lilongwe.

In an interview, Bolo-real name Thokozani Eleckison Chagwirampeni revealed that he has finished the preparations for the upcoming powerlifting contest.

“As of now I am set for the forthcoming powerlifting competition, I have finalized my trainings ranging from; squats, bench press and dead lift exercises,” Bolo said.

He added that, he is set to participate in the heavyweight category and he is confident to scoop the first position in the category.

“According to how I have trained I am ready to take part in heavyweight category and in additional I have been also following my opponents by identifying their weaknesses and strength, this has given me confidence that I will take first position in the contest,” he said.

With inspiration from international body builders such as; Ronnie Coleman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu, Bolo ventured into bodybuilding industry in the year 2011.

The bodybuilding beast has been participating in local bodybuilding contests such as: Mr Malawi and Ulaya Classic competition.

In 2016, he also competed in powerlifting competition which was held in Lilongwe where he scooped first position in the middleweight category.

In the upcoming powerlifting competition, powerlifters will compete in three categories whereby; powerlifters who weigh 80 Kgs and more will compete in the heavyweight category, those who weigh 70-80 Kgs will compete in middleweight category while those who weigh 60-70 Kgs will contest in the lightweight category.

The first winner for the competition will receive, K500, 000 second winner K300, 000 and the third winner will go with K150, 000.

One of the organizers for the competition who also manages Fitness Factory Gym, Patrick Mhango confirmed that all is set for the competition to take place.

“Everything regarding the competition including; medals and equipment have been organised and now I can confirm that everything is set,” Mhango said.

He urged powerlifters from all parts of the country including those from local gyms to come forward and participate in the competition; however he advised them to train hard to avoid injuries during the contest.

Apart from Bolo, Other powerlifters who are on the list to participate in the competition include; Thoko Baba Kakhongwe, Isaac Mcheche Muthala, Thoko Suntche from Zomba District and Albert Kachola from Lilongwe District.

The competition has been organised by Fitness Factory Gym in partnership with bottled water manufacture known as Cooldrop.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :