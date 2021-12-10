Bon Kalindo nicked over former Second Deputy Speaker Chiwaya’s murder claim

Police have arrested mastermind and leader organizer of the anti-Tonse Alliance government demonstrations, Bon Kalindo, over the claim he made in Mangochi that former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Clement Chiwaya, was killed.

The Malawi Police Service National Public Relations Officer, James Kadadzera, confirmed the arrest, stating that the firebrand political activist has been charged with an offence of publishing a false statement.

While addressing the protesters in Mangochi on Thursday, Kalindo claimed that he had evidenced that Chiwaya, who also served Mangochi Central Constituency as its member of Parliament for three consecutive terms, was murdered.

This is contrary to what was contained in a purported suicide note.

Kadadzera said the offense Kalindo has committed contravenes Section 60 (1) of the Penal Code.

“Mr. Kalindo deliberately published this false statement since there are credible official findings that the late Clement Chiwaya committed suicide. A false statement alleging murder of a prominent member of the society is likely to cause fear and alarm to members of the public, especially the community to which the deceased belong,” reads the statement the national police mouthpiece has issued today.

Kadadzera added that Kalindo has also been charged with a similar offense for uttering false statement in Mzuzu where he claimed to have evidence on the people behind the heinous attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism in Malawi.

“The Service remains committed to respecting the right to freedom of assembly and peaceful demonstrations and the right to freedom of expression and as such this arrest is not connected to the ongoing demonstrations. At the same time, the Service is duty bound to fulfil its constitutional mandate of investigating crimes, including those occurring during peaceful demonstrations,” concludes Kadadzera.

