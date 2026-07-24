Boozy bully’s reign of terror ends as police seize illegal pistol in Machinga

Two men have been nabbed by cops in Machinga after they were caught brandishing an unlicensed firearm to terrorise innocent traders whenever they got drunk.

Hadji Osman, 33, and Amon Likambale, 24, were both hauled in by police following a string of complaints from terrified locals near the busy Msosa trading centre.

Machinga Police spokesperson Western Kansire revealed that Osman — who had recently returned from South Africa — had been wielding a C.1 Airsoft pistol to scare the wits out of unsuspecting members of the public every time he hit the bottle.

But the plot thickened when cops swooped on Likambale too, after he allegedly admitted buying the weapon from a man who had been deported from South Africa.

Likambale is said to have then used the very same gun to menace people around the trading centre himself.

Officers are now probing exactly how the weapon made its way into the hands of the pair, amid growing concern over illegal firearms circulating in the area.

Both men remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :