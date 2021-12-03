Botswana hold Malawi at Cosafa U-17

Malawi Under-17 national team started the joint Sports Council for Southern Africa Regional Five and Cosafa Games tournament on a poor note after drawing against Botswana in their opening match in Maseru, Lesotho.

Malawi made a dream start with an early scored in the sixth minute against the run play.

Madalitso Mwechumu scored the goal after ripping through Botswana defence. He collected a long ball from the defence in typical counter-attack move.

At the, moment Botswana enjoyed a good ball possession, but Malawian players were equal to the task as they commanded the midfield with composure.

Although Malawi created good scoring chances, they lacked the cutting edge to take a commanding lead, which proved costly later.

They went for half time recess with the slender lead, but Botswana approached the second half a revived side after pep talk.

It was not surprising that Botswana snatched an equaliser in the 76th minute from penalty kick.

Mozambican referee awarded the penalty after a Malawian defender handled the ball in the box. Phillip Kaku made no mistake from the spot.

Malawi face Angola in their last Group B match on Sunday.

