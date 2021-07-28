Brian Banda resigns as Chakwera’s press secretary

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has parted company with his Press Secretary Brian Banda following a spate of poor showing where the presidency was reduced to a cartoon with series of blunders and contradictions.

Brian Banda is a household name in Malawi for his probing questions at Times Television (TTV), Malawi’s own equivalent of BBC’s HARDtalk. Before his appointment to serve Chakwera, Banda presented Hot Current which was very popular with many Malawians who hated the Professor Peter Mutharika regime.

Now, Banda is heading to China to pursue further studies, albeit a very short certificate program at Peking University. It has not been disclosed in what the study area is.

Banda, who also served former President Joyce Banda as Press Officer, has served President Chakwera for one year.

A media officer at State House responsible for social media marketing Martha Chikuni died a fortnight ago. This leaves two vacancies in the State House media department.

Speculations are rife that journalist Anthony Kasunda, currently may be earmarked for the Press Secretary position. He is currently Public Relations Officer at Blantyre City Assembly and a dyed-in-the-wool governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter.

