Brian McKnight promises ‘epic’ maiden Malawi show at Sunset In The Warm Heart concert

US R&B star Brian McKnight has promised patrons an unforgettable night as he prepares for his historic maiden performance in Malawi this evening at Game Haven in Thyolo.

Speaking during a press briefing at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre last evening, just hours after touching down in the country, McKnight assured fans he would deliver nothing short of his very best on stage.

“I have been excited to be able to touch people’s lives for the past 32 years through my music. I will be as excited as ever to perform here in Malawi for the first time just like it has been wherever I have performed,” he said.

The multi-platinum award-winning artist said the intimate scale of the Malawi crowd would not diminish his energy or commitment on stage.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether I perform to a small room like this or to 20,000 people. It is the same to me,” he said.

McKnight appeared relaxed, casual and in high spirits throughout the briefing, which lasted just under eight minutes, and described the reception he had received in Malawi so far as warm and welcoming.

The concert, dubbed ‘Sunset In The Warm Heart’, is being organised by Malawian musician Lawi through his Group Entertainment company.

Organisers have since confirmed that patrons can begin arriving at the venue from 3pm ahead of the show’s 6pm start time.

McKnight, who arrived in the country accompanied by his wife and a tight security detail, is expected to depart Malawi on Sunday.

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