‘Bring us medals’— Gangata’s rallying cry to Team Malawi ahead of Glasgow

Malawi’s Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Alfred Gangata, has called on the national team travelling to Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games to return with medals, telling athletes it was time for the country to show something for decades of participation in the event.

Gangata made the appeal on Thursday during a farewell reception for Team Malawi held at Sunbird Capital in Lilongwe.

“Malawi has been participating in the games since 1970. The question we should be asking ourselves is what has Malawi achieved in those years,” he said.

“To the athletes, it’s high time that we should bring medals to Malawi and improve your rankings. Malawians have hope in you. Your success will motivate young generation to do well. Go there and fight for your country.”

Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) president Jappie Mhango echoed the minister’s call, stressing the importance of a strong showing in Glasgow and voicing confidence in the team’s prospects.

“Let’s go there and do the best and fight and fight. If you bring results we will reward you. I have hope that the team is going to compete not as journeymen,” Mhango said, adding a reminder to athletes that they would be representing the country.

“Remember we are flying the Malawian flag, we don’t want acts of misbehaviour.”

The team was later treated to a luncheon following the reception.

Team Malawi comprises 38 delegates, including athletes and officials.

The Commonwealth Games will run in Glasgow from 23 July to 2 August.

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