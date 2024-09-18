Bt Councilor Maxwell Phiri supports underprivileged students with items worth K3m: Chiefs excited with him  

Newly-elected councilor for Blantyre Chilaweni Ward Maxwell Phiri has won the hearts of traditional leaders in the entire Blantyre North East Constituency for his unwavering support towards underprivileged learners in the area.

Phiri—who won as an independent candidate on the just recent by-elections—gave out assorted items to four brilliant but underprivileged learners who had done extremely well in the Standard 8 examinations and have been selected to go to secondary school.

Phiri donated assorted school items such as bags, learning materials, clothes and groceries worth K3 million to four learners from the constituency who have been selected to different secondary schools.

“With the little that I have, it is always my burden to ensure that I render a hand in the education processes of these young ones. I strongly believe that education is the only powerful tool we need to break the cycle of poverty in our communities—especially education of a girl child,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of different chiefs that graced the event at Namwiyo Primary School in the District, Group Village Malunga said the area needs development conscious, young and energetic leaders such as Phiri who are not driven by greed but to serve the people so that communities benefit.

“He just won Chilaweni ward a month ago. But look what is happening? Not only that. He has helped several people even before. Distributing food, helping the elderly—we are praying for Phiri. I will not be surprised if everyone here ask him to represent us in this constituency because what he does, he doesn’t look at his ward only,” said Malunga.

