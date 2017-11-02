BT derby registers over 36 000 predictions in Zampira promo

The Blantyre derby match between Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets played over the weekend registered a total of 36,052 entries with only 587 correct predictions in the on-going football fans promotion Zampira.

The long term sponsor of the top flight league, TNM announced this during the fifth monthly draw conducted in Blantyre on Wednesday.

TNM’s Senior Manager- Enterprise Services Limbani Nsapato said there has been an increase in numbers of supporters participating in the month of October.

“We have registered a total of 53 982 entries in which 1,123 were correct predictions. This is more than double from the previous draw we had for the month of September whereby the promotion registered 23,878 entries with 707 correct predictions,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato said with seven games to go before winding up the 2017 season supporters still stand a chance of winning different prizes including the grand prize of K1.5 million cash.

“Football fans and our customers still stand a chance to win in this promotion, TNM will continue splashing out cash and other prizes until the end of the season so I encourage them to take advantage of the remaining seven games to increase their chances,” he said.

During the fifth draw TNM splashed out K100,000 to two lucky winners andK50,000 to three who predicted correctly a weekly game between BeFoward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe which ended in a 1 all draw .

Chirimba based Nyasa Big Bullets supporter Flora Sinjani was one of lucky winners to go away with K100,000 cash in the fifth monthly draw.

Launched on June 7, 2017, Zampira, an interactive SMS promotion for soccer fans is aimed at engaging soccer fans directly through sending predictions of results for a chosen game weekly and the 2017 season champion.

One lucky fan will walk away with the grand prize of K 1.5 million at the end of the season.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515 for the weekly selected game.

In Zampira promotion, TNM will be giving out cash to lucky customers in the ranges K50,000 and K100, 000 every month ahead of the grand prize winner of K1.5 million

