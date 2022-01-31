Bullets dismiss 8 senior players

In a dramatic turn of events, Nyasa Big Bullets have released eight senior players ahead of the forthcoming season kick off.

In a statement released on Monday, Bullets who have won the top-flight leagie title three years on trot, announced that they have parted ways with the the players following the expiry of the contract.

The players are seasoned campaigners, Chiukepo Msowoya, Chimango Kayira, Sankhani Mkandawire, Zicco Mkanda, .Pilirani Zonda, .Dalitso Sailesi, Nelson Kangunje, Bright Munthali.

Nyasa Big Bullets will not be renewing contracts whose deals have come to an end. All developments regarding players extending contracts, or re-joining the club will be communicated as soon as they are confirmed.

“We thanks the players for their contribution to the club and wish them all the best for the future.”

Chiukepo, who was the fans favourite after joining the club from defunct Super Escom, rarely featured for the club.

He was replaced as first half substitute in the Airtel Cup final against Silver Strikers in which Bullets won on post-match penalties after a one-all draw.

Most of these players such as Kayira, Mkandawire, Mkanda, Sailesi returned to the club after their sojourn abroad.

