Bullets promote three from reserve

Nyasa Big Bullets have promoted three players from their reserve side barely three weeks after releasing eight seasoned players.

The players promoted are defender Kesten Simbi and midfielders Thomson Magombo, Yankho Singo and Patrick Mwaungulu who were promoted following recommendation from head coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

In a statement released on Monday Bullets said the club has also released three first team players and another trio from the Reserves.

“Ben Manyozo, Paul Kansungwi and Luke Chima are the first team members that have been released. Innocent Msowoya, Sydney Chabulika and David Daudi are the members of the Reserves team that have also permanently left the club. We thank them all for their services to the club and we wish them all the best for the future,” reads the letter in part.

Bullets also announced that the team’s reserves defender White Kitseni is expected to go out on loan to a team the club will announce in due course.

Three weeks ago Bullets also released eight senior team members following the expiry of their contracts, namely Bright Munthali, Chimango Kayira, Chiukepo Msowoya, Dalitso Sailesi, Nelson Kangunje, Pilirani Zonda, Sankhani Mkandawire and Zicco Mkanda.

Msowoya has since joined Wanderers, Mkandawire and Mayozo are in with Blue Eagles. Chimango has joined a Mozambican club Associação Desportiva De Vilankulo while Mkanda has announced his intention to retire to concentrate on his studies and business.

