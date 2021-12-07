Bullets secures insurance broker partner

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has partnered an insurance brokers firm Hubetus Clausius Malawi Limited which will see the team earning 20 percent in commission from gross sales of Bullets supporters.

During the unveiling of the deal on Tuesday in Blantyre, Bullets chief executive officer (CEO), Suzgo Nyirenda said the club was excited to partner Hubertus Clausius at a time its gate revenue has been affected due to effects on Covid-19.

He said: “This is a business contract in which the main goal is to support the club maximise its income and in supplementing our efforts Hubertus Clausius will also maximise its sales portfolio as its main goal.

“We need to grow together with Hubertus from business perspectives. The shared values of our two entities should drive our supporters and staff to support products and services offered by Hubertus.

“We are bringing numbers on board and we are very confident that this partnership will be a win-win business that will boost our revenue base as we continue with the commercialisation drive.”

In his remarks, Hubertus Clausius Malawi Limited finance director Malinda Chinyama, a former Bullets executive official and current Super League of Malawi treasurer said they were hoping to benefit from the deal.

“Nyasa Big Bullets is a top brand in Malawi and internationally Malawian football is well known through this team. We made a decision to partner with Bullets because we want to grow our brand with this club.

“We are confident that by associating with Bullets our brand value will grow, the market will know what Hubertus Clausius is through the use of networks that Bullets has throughout the country.”

Commenting on appeal, Nyirenda said the partnership has come at a time as Bullets plan to open district offices nationwide as centres of the club’s business, including registration of supporters and selling of merchandise.

