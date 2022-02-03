Bullets takeover Blantyre Zero women’s football team

Nyasa Big Bullets have finalised the move to takeover women’s football team Blantyre Zero as part of CAF requirement to play for continental competitions.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) under the new administration of President Patrice Motsepe made a directive to clubs with ambitions of playing for CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup to have a women’s football.

In a statement from the club says the club will now be called Nyasa Big Bullets Women’s Football Team.

The statement reads in part: “Following the board’s approval and completion of the acquisition, the team is with effect from 1st February 2022 known as Nyasa Big Bullets Women’s Football Team.

“We are welcoming a new product on board and we believe Bullets will build a solid women’s team that will strongly compete at national level and be able to participate in regional and continental competitions.”

The acquisition of Blantyre Zero, which is owned and sponsored by supporter director Sadik Malinga’s wife Maggie Chombo Sadik, has taken Bullets to four teams under their brand.

They are development means, Nyasa Big Bullets Senior Team, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves, Nyasa Big Bullets Youth and Nyasa Big Bullets Women’s Team.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers are also pursuing to rope in Skippers as their women’s football team to fulfil their ambitions of playing in the CAF competitions.

Top-flight league champions Bullets and runners-up Silver have qualified for CAF competitions and stand a chance to carry the national flag.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!