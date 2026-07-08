Bullets, Wanderers fans urged to keep it peaceful for Top 8 showdowns

Supporters of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers are being urged to keep things peaceful and disciplined this weekend as both clubs head into the second leg of their Airtel Top 8 quarter-finals.

The Football Association of Malawi has confirmed the fixtures for what are shaping up to be decisive ties, with four semi-final spots on the line.

Saturday sees Ekhaya FC host Big Bullets at Mpira Stadium, while Civil Service United take on Blue Eagles at CIVO Stadium.

Sunday’s action brings Creck Sporting Club against Mighty Wanderers at Aubrey Dimba Stadium, and Karonga United versus Silver Strikers at Karonga Stadium.

Big Bullets Supporters National Executive Committee General Secretary Archibald Kasakura says fans need to play their part.

“Players are working hard in training, and as supporters we must do our part for the club’s success,” he said, adding that the supporters committee has trained security groups working alongside other security agencies to keep order at matches.

“Maintaining peace and order in the stands is part of our culture. We have held meetings in different zones to encourage people to come and watch matches while also maintaining calmness.

“We also have trained security groups that work together with other security agencies to maintain order and ensure that no one engages in acts of violence,” Kasakura said.

He’s confident the People’s Team can still book a semi-final spot, despite drawing the first leg against Ekhaya FC.

Over at Mighty Wanderers, Supporters National Committee Chairperson Mark Chimwenje is calling on Nomads fans to travel in numbers as the team looks to defend its first leg advantage against Creck Sporting Club.

“We are highly optimistic that we will cruise into the semi-finals by defeating Creck Sporting Club again. We are playing away; therefore, we are urging our supporters to turn up in large numbers and finish the job,” Chimwenje said.

He’s backing Wanderers to go all the way this season.

“No team has a better squad than us. We are in a golden era,” he said.

The second-leg quarter-finals will decide the four teams progressing to this year’s Airtel Top 8 semi-finals.

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