Burundi man’s fury sparks hospital rampage — Wife’s death triggers chaos

A Burundian national living in Malawi unleashed a terrifying night‑time rampage inside Machinga District Hospital, smashing equipment and wrecking property after doctors told him his wife had died while receiving treatment.

Witnesses say the man “exploded with rage” the moment medics broke the tragic news — turning the hospital’s emergency wing into a scene of chaos, with nurses fleeing for safety as he tore through wards, hurling anything he could lay his hands on.

Hospital spokesperson Wongani Nyirenda confirmed the dramatic incident, saying the couple had arrived seeking urgent medical help, but the woman died despite efforts to save her.

Nyirenda said the man “lost control completely”, destroying hospital property whose value is still being calculated.

Staff described the aftermath as “like a cyclone had passed through”.

Relatives have since promised to foot the entire bill once the hospital completes its assessment — but insiders say the damage is “substantial” and could run into millions of kwacha.

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