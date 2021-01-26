Burundian defiles Malawi girl, 10: Arrested

A 19-year-old Burundian national, Ntshinuwe Boneri, is in Kasungu police custody for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl around Kapyanga village in the district.

It is alleged that Boneri, a businessperson in the village, opened his grocery shop on January 17, 2021.

He later sent a friend to propose love affair to the victim. However, she turned down the proposal.

During the night of January 21 2021, Boneri entered the house of the victim where he sexually assaulted her.

It is reported that the victim alerted her mother who the same night and took her to Kapyanga Health Centre

While on their way to the Health centre, the suspect approached them begging for forgiveness.

The medical report from the hospital revealed that the girl was defiled.

Ntshinuwe Boneri comes from Kapyanga village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mwase in Kasungu district.

