Burundian defiles Malawi girl, 10: Arrested
A 19-year-old Burundian national, Ntshinuwe Boneri, is in Kasungu police custody for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl around Kapyanga village in the district.
It is alleged that Boneri, a businessperson in the village, opened his grocery shop on January 17, 2021.
He later sent a friend to propose love affair to the victim. However, she turned down the proposal.
During the night of January 21 2021, Boneri entered the house of the victim where he sexually assaulted her.
It is reported that the victim alerted her mother who the same night and took her to Kapyanga Health Centre
While on their way to the Health centre, the suspect approached them begging for forgiveness.
The medical report from the hospital revealed that the girl was defiled.
Ntshinuwe Boneri comes from Kapyanga village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mwase in Kasungu district.
These defilement cases are on the increase in this tonse administration. There is one case which happened in Machinjili on 26 Decenber around Chilapa where a 40 year man who works for BWB defiled a 13 year old girl. He was arrested by area 5 police and so far he is out because he paid bribes to the police. I would urge the minister of gender to follow up on all defilement cases at Machinjili area 5 police because officers are just collecting bribes to release suspects.