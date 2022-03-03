Bushiri bails out 5000 needy students in Malawi

March 3, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has earmarked 5,000 students in public secondary school and universities for an education bursary.
The students will have their tuition fees paid through the Shepherd Bushiri’s Education Bursary project aimed at supporting the education sector in Malawi.

Prophet Bushiri
This comes as hundreds of students in both public seconds schools and universities are withdrawn from education institutions due to lack of school fees and other education needs.
According to a statement released on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 by Prophet Bushiri’s spokesperson, Prophet Bushiri has come in after his office received thousands of requests from needy and helpless Malawians youths who are failing to pursue their education due to user fees challenges.
“The bursary target two types of students, secondary school students who got selected to public secondary schools but can’t afford user fees and students with scholarship to public universities but faced with various circumstances, can’t afford user fees,” the statement said.
It further revealed that on Monday, Prophet Bushiri will give a public address at exactly 2PM where he is expected lay out specific details on how students who qualifies can get access and necessary attention of the Shepherd Bushiri Bursary project.

