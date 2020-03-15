Bushiri employs Chihana as aide at SBI: ‘He is no longer a politician’

March 15, 2020 Judith Moyo -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

South Africa-based Malawian businessperson and prophet Shepherd Bushiri has disclosed that he employed Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enock Chihana as his aide at his investment firm.

Bushiri: Chihana is working with me and is no longer in frontline politics
Enock Chihana and his wife Tadala: No politics, now working for Bushiri

Bushiri, popularly known as Major One, trades under Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) with a portfolio ranging from financial services, hospitality, aviation, mining and telecommunications and technology.

He boasts that his investments are in Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and South Sudan with planned expansion to the Middle East.

Speaking on Times Exclusive television interview on Saturday evening, Bushiri told host Brian Banda that Chihana is now based in Pretoria working for SBI.

“I think you know Enock Chihana. He is working with me, supporting me at SBI. He is no longer a politician. He is no longer doing politics in Malawi.

“He is here in South Africa. He is one of the people helping me in international relations when I am doing business with other countries. He has a background of governance. So he helps me on that,” said Bushiri.

Bushiri, who is also president of Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF), said he engaged Chihana to liaise with authorities in Malawi to allow him intervene on the maize crisis but the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) officials were not forthcoming.

‘Major One’ started selling maize at a reduced price of K5 000 for a 50 kg bag as one way of helping starving Malawians to access the staple which, on normal markets, is going at K300 per kilogramme.

The prophet said he  made an offer last year to Admarc to help them improve their stock and it wasn’t taken up. He said he had to step in to ease the vulnerability band so that even the poor of the poorest can get something.

Asked where he is sourcing the maize and how much it costs on his initiative , Bushiri said he may not have exact figures, pointing out that he does not see his food security  initiative in terms of its costs but as a service, something that brings contentment in his heart, saying helping is his calling.

According to SBI profile, Bushiri acquired a hotel in Rustenburg, South Africa and has since acquired three 5-star hotels in the United States of America and a 5-star hotel in Dubai.

SBI also owns a television channel, Rainbow TV, in Malawi apart from Prophetic Channel which broadcasts across Africa.

Bushiri claims to have created a $50 million (about K36.7 billion) real estate portfolio held in the company’s subsidiaries.

 

 

Kuswa Kuswa
Guest
Kuswa Kuswa

I thought this greedy tumbuka President is in alliance with Zeze and now with fake-accent ex-reverend Lezala Nyolonyo? kkkkkkkkkk

2 hours ago
kuswa 2 kuswa 2
Guest
kuswa 2 kuswa 2

you thought. ……. you now realise how God blinds snakes like you? muluma khoma muona chaka chake ndi chino.

2 hours ago
Limma
Guest
Limma

He was never a politician.

I have said this many times on this platform, Enock needed to find his career coz politics was never his industry. He was just in it coz of, well, we all know why. I hope this works out for him.

Bushiri, any room for one more? There’s is also Atupele or Nyamilandu, the choice is yours.

3 hours ago
Nsikidzi
Guest
Nsikidzi

I love this one Limma.

2 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

Bushiri should also hire APM and cadet Ansah. Malawians would be forever grateful if did that immediately.

3 hours ago
botolo
Guest
botolo

He is as stupid as he looks. He was never a politician maybe in name only like the current situation in Malawi.

2 hours ago