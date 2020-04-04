Bushiri honours Malawi filmmaker Sukez for Forbes recognition

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has congratulated filmmaker Gift Sukez Sukali for being listed by Forbes as one of Africa’s greatest young entrepreneurs.

Bushiri said this on his Facebook page which has about 4 million followers: “I am proud of you and your achievements that will shock the world.

“Never forget the words I keep on telling you; ‘there are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.’

“I can not wait to see the new movie you are directing (FATSANI) breaking records; you will always have my support. Congratulations son!”

Sukez is the founder and director of HD Plus Creation Company Limited.

Writing about Sukez, Forbes said: “He was seen with nothing but a camera, working from a backroom focusing on where his passion would take him.

“Using borrowed cameras, lights and computers, Sukez was able to save up enough to buy his own HD Camera which cost $300.

“With the flash of a camera, the picture became clear and HD Plus Creation Company Limited was born, offering media consultancy services and video content creation.”

Sukez told Forbes that the passion he had for creative visuals fueled him to work very hard every day and it eventually paid off in 2016 when he managed to register the company and with time, the demand for my services grew.

Today, Sukez owns two offices and a video production department and employs up to 18 staff.

One of Sukez’s most early notable work was when he worked with Akon, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Jah Prayzah and P-Square to produce and direct the making of the 2017 African leaders for change theme song, The Song for Africa.

His company has also produced content for organizations such as UN Malawi, UNICEF and Standard Bank.

The biggest highlight of the business was when they worked on a film directed by Mark Spencer titled Whistleblower shot in Australia, Japan and Malawi.

Last year, they also took part in shooting and working on set for two Australian movies, The Drover’s Wife and Fallout.

Sukez plans to take his knowledge working internationally to produce quality content for Malawians.

“Malawi lacks so much in terms of technology, as a result, we fail to have the right connections and network to help boost the business internationally, but we try with the little capacity we have,” he says.

“When I look at my future and the company, my vision is to employ more than 1,000 young people by 2030 in Africa and this includes actors, scriptwriters, directors, producers, cameramen, just to mention a few.”

