Bushiri offers moving prayer at South Africa’s Day of inter-faith service

August 18, 2018 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri offered a moving prayer of reconciliation on Saturday afternoon in South Africa during the country’s National Day of Inter-faith prayers at Emirates Airline Stadium in Johannesburg.

Bushiri having sometime with S.A vice president Mabuza

Bushiri (r) with pastor Mboro at the stadium for the service

Bushiri delivering his sermon at Ellis Park

The annual event was graced by the country’s vice president David Mabuza.

In his speech, which was succeeded by a prayer, the Malawian born ECG leader reminded the world that Africa is God’s favourite continent and South Africa is strategically positioned create champions.

Bushiri, then, prayed for the need for South Africa to embrace the spirit of renconcilation and love because God has a great has great plans for the rainbow nation.

“I ask God to bless and guide our president and the entire leadership. I proclaim love, peace and harmony in this land from now to generations to come,” he said.

Vice president Mabuza challenged the clergy to always stand up against what is wrong in the society.

“When as ANC we are not doing well, we expect you, the clergy, to rectify us. Our party was formed by people who had strong faith in God,” he said.

The annnual event is South Africa’s biggest inter-faith religious service which attracts the nation’s key clergy leaders.

The nation, using the service, prays for various issues affecting the country.

This was the first for Prophet Bushiri to be invited to the service.

