Bushiri pumps K50m to help Malawi during Covid-19 pandemic

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, through his humanitarian arm Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF), has announced a coronavirus (Covid-19) response intervention worth about K50 million in Malawi.

The intervention is just a continuation of what Bushiri is already doing regarding Covid-19, so far, in South Africa, India and United States of America .

In a media statement, Bushiri says the intervention will see SBF distributing, freely, several amenities including personal protective equipment (PPE) aimed at preventing the spread of the virus among disadvantaged communities and, also, areas where essential public services are provided.

“Further, the intervention will also see SBF working with the media in raising awareness of the pandemic, in the rural areas, through production of radio jingles, posters and tracts,” reads the statement signed by Bushir’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo.

Nyondo said some of the already purchased amenities include: hand sanitizers, face masks, surgical gloves and water buckets.

“Some of the targeted beneficiaries includes: villages, prisons, rural health centers, minibus drivers, bicycle taxis and the media,” said Nyondo.

Further, Nyondo revealed that the intervention is already in motion.

According to Minister of Health Jappie Mhango, 50 000 Malawians could die from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic if the virus first diagnosed in China last December persists for one year.

Mhango said: “If the disease was to hit the country for a year, 85 percent of [the 17.5 million] people will be infected with Lilongwe being the hardest hit.

“Over 85 percent or 16 million people will become infected over one year. Of those infected, it is anticipated that 483 000 people will be hospitalised and 85 000 people will be in critical condition in need of critical care and up to 50 000 people could die directly from Covid-19.”

The minister, who is also chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, said this when he fronted his daily news conferences to update the nation on the outbreak.

