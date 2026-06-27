Bushiri Spends Over K700 Million Bringing Stranded Malawians Home from South Africa

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has committed more than K700 million to repatriate stranded Malawians from South Africa in a humanitarian mission that has reunited families and offered hundreds of desperate citizens a second chance at life.

The funds have been used to provide buses for the return journey, medical assistance and food for vulnerable Malawians who had been trapped in South Africa, many of them living without jobs, shelter or the means to return home.

Emotional scenes unfolded on Saturday at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium in Mwanza as the first convoy of buses carrying returnees crossed into Malawi. Relatives embraced loved ones amid tears of joy after months—and for some, years—of separation and uncertainty.

For many, the journey home marked the end of a painful chapter defined by unemployment, homelessness and hardship.

Speaking on behalf of the returnees, one representative said they had almost given up hope before Bushiri intervened.

“We had reached a point where we had lost hope. We had no food, no jobs, no shelter and no means of returning home. Today, we are back because one man heard our cries. We thank Prophet Bushiri from the bottom of our hearts. May God richly bless him for remembering his fellow Malawians.”

Bushiri also expressed gratitude to President Peter Mutharika and the Government of Malawi for facilitating the humanitarian exercise, saying the successful return of the first group had been made possible through cooperation between his team and government authorities.

Despite celebrating their safe return, the repatriated Malawians said thousands of their compatriots remain stranded across South Africa under difficult conditions and appealed to Bushiri not to end the initiative.

“Please, Major One, do not forget those we have left behind. There are many more Malawians who desperately need help. We plead with you to continue this noble initiative until more of our brothers and sisters are safely back home.”

The returnees also called on churches, companies, philanthropists, development partners and other well-wishers to support the humanitarian programme through financial contributions, buses and other forms of assistance.

“This burden cannot rest on one person alone. We appeal to all people of goodwill to support this initiative. Together, we can rescue many more Malawians who are stranded and longing to return home.”

Many of those who returned said the difficult experiences they endured in South Africa had fundamentally changed their outlook, with several declaring they had no intention of going back.

“We have learnt painful lessons. We are grateful to be home, and we would rather rebuild our lives here in Malawi than return to South Africa. Home may have its challenges, but there is peace, dignity and a sense of belonging among our own people.”

Upon arrival, the returnees were officially handed over to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), which will coordinate their transportation to their respective districts across the country.

The arrival of the first group marks the beginning of what organisers describe as a broader humanitarian mission to reunite stranded Malawians with their families, restore hope to citizens left vulnerable abroad and encourage national solidarity in responding to the plight of fellow Malawians in distress.

With thousands still believed to be stranded in South Africa, the initiative is expected to continue as more resources are mobilised to bring additional citizens safely back home.

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