Business magnet Mulli hosts Nigerian business Ogas, discusses investmentsand partnerships

Malawi’s top business magnet Leston Ted Mulli, who is now MBL Limited Executive Chairperson on Wednesday, hosted a Nigerian delegation which included parliamentarians and commissioners to a luncheon at Woodlands in the capital, Lilongwe.

The Nigerian delegation is in the country for various business engagements.

Speaking during the meeting, the visiting team expressed joy to be in the Warm Heart of Africa and said they were ready to discuss a number of business ideas which will network the two nations.

Leader of the delegation of the visiting team, Engineer Ahmed Kadi Amshi described the meeting they held in the country as very important.

He further said the meeting the team held with Mulli was crucial as it will clear the way for the Malawian business mogul to push ahead with his plans to open a multi-million-dollar tea factory in Nigeria.

“We are very happy to be here in Malawi and to engage MBL Limited Executive Chairperson. Our meeting has been fruitful and we look forward to seeing him move ahead with his plans to invest in Nigeria,” said Kadi Amshi.

However, Kadi Amshi asked Mulli to quickly move on his plans so that Chombe Foods Products are available in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Mulli was delighted to have hosted them a luncheon and thanked the Nigerian Embassy in the country for having fast-tracked his multiple visa so that he is able to stay in Nigeria at any time he wants.

“Our meeting with the Nigerian delegation was very crucial. As you already know MBL wants to expand into Nigeria.

“We expect support from everyone and meeting the Parliamentarians was a great opportunity for us to sell them the investment ideas we have,” he said.

In November last year, Mulli was invited to invest in the continent’s largest economy Nigeria by setting up a tea processing and blending plant in that country.

The invitation came during a business-to-business meeting between the Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission chief executive officer Aisha Rimi and Intra-African Trade Fair chairperson Olegun Obasanjo, who is also the former Nigeria President, held with Mulli in Cairo, Egypt.

Following the invitation, the Malawian business mogul has visited Nigeria twice.

During the most recent visit he attended Obasanjo’s birthday, where key business leaders in that country encouraged Mulli to have tea products manufactured in the country.

The Nigerian delegation leaves this Thursday.

