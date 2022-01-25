Businessman Clifford Kawinga pledges MK1m to each Flames’ player and official for a win against Morocco

Youthful indigenous Malawian businessman Apostle Clifford Kawinga has pledged to give MK1 million to each Flames player and officials if the national team triumphs over Morocco at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon.

The Flames are set to face Morocco in a round of 16 match on Tuesday, with expectant Malawians wishing the team would win to qualify for quarterfinals.

Kawinga is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Creck Hardware and General Suppliers, CK Ceramics, Sharon Private Schools and CK Farm and Cold Storage.

He is also the founder and leader of Salvation for All Ministries International.

Speaking to Nyasa Times on Friday, Kawinga said the Flames need to be motivated, encouraged and offered moral support without excluding any member of the team in order for them to do better in their encounter with Morocco.

He also said he would call the team’s officials and players on Sunday to pray with them in order to seek God’s face and favour ahead of their match against Morocco.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!