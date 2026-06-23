Businessman Defends Diplomatic Record, Says Smear Campaign Is Meant to Destroy His Reputation

Blantyre-based businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry has strongly rejected allegations circulating on online media platforms that he falsely claimed diplomatic status, describing the accusations as a calculated attempt to damage his reputation and undermine his business interests.

Speaking in his defence, Chaudhry presented photographs and official documents which he says demonstrate that he legitimately served as Deputy Consul of Pakistan in Malawi for a period of three years.

According to Chaudhry, the claims against him are not only false but part of a malicious campaign orchestrated by individuals seeking to discredit him and force him out of business.

“I was a legitimate Deputy Consular for three years. In 2018, the then Ambassador of Pakistan to Malawi, His Excellency Riaz Bukhari, travelled from Harare to Malawi and met President Peter Mutharika at Sanjika Palace. I was privileged to attend that meeting, where Ambassador Bukhari introduced me to the President as Deputy Consular. The Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Malawi at the time, Mr. Raja Ilyas Khan Satt, was also introduced,” Chaudhry said.

Now a Malawian citizen, Chaudhry further explained that the Pakistan consulate office was officially inaugurated at his residence in Mount Pleasant, Blantyre, reinforcing his assertion that his role was publicly recognised and properly established.

He added that once his three-year tenure came to an end, he complied fully with government procedures by surrendering all official identity cards and diplomatic “CC” registration plates through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Calling the allegations “utterly unfair and unjustifiable,” Chaudhry said he is aware of individuals behind the campaign and believes their objective is to tarnish his public standing despite what he describes as clear evidence of his previous diplomatic role.

The controversy follows reports questioning the legitimacy of his diplomatic status. However, correspondence from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has acknowledged that Chaudhry was issued official identity cards connected to his role.

In a 2022 letter addressed to Ritz Attorneys-at-Law, then Secretary for Foreign Affairs Joel Immanuel Matonga confirmed that the ministry had issued Chaudhry with an identity card to facilitate processes related to the establishment of an honorary consulate in Blantyre.

As debate surrounding the matter continues, Chaudhry maintains that his record speaks for itself and insists that the truth will ultimately prevail over what he calls a campaign of misinformation and character assassination.

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