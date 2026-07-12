Businessman in first lady funding row named Malawi envoy, leak shows

A South African business mogul embroiled in a growing scandal over millions allegedly funnelled to Malawi’s first lady has been rewarded with a plum diplomatic appointment, according to explosive leaked documents.

Zunaid Moti — the tycoon accused of bankrolling First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust, sparking demands from governance watchdogs for a forensic audit into the source of the cash — has reportedly been named Malawi’s Ambassador at Large for a five-year term.

The bombshell appointment was made under the authority of President Arthur Peter Mutharika, but has been shrouded in secrecy, with State House failing to make any public announcement.

Instead, the confidential document was leaked and published by a DPP-aligned outlet.

According to the leaked agreement, Moti and his associated companies will be handed sweeping responsibilities, including promoting Malawi’s interests both at home and abroad, and helping mobilise resources for critical sectors — among them road infrastructure, mining and petroleum, including mineral exploration.

He’ll also reportedly be entrusted with tourism promotion and boosting the country’s healthcare system, as well as building “strategic partnerships” to advance Malawi’s development agenda.

It comes just months after Moti first shot into the spotlight when he was accused of donating a staggering MK4 billion (£1.7 million) to the first lady’s BEAM Trust — a donation that triggered fierce criticism from anti-corruption campaigners demanding to know exactly where the money came from.

The businessman has also been linked to President Mutharika’s inner circle, reportedly chartering private jets for the president’s personal trips to South Africa.

And in a further twist, Moti has allegedly been granted 10 mining licences in Malawi — raising fresh questions over the extent of his influence within the corridors of power.

Neither State House nor Moti has publicly commented on the reported appointment.

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