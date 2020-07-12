Businessperson Farook Gani implicated in abuse of contract at Medical Trust 

July 12, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Details are emerging on how Blantyre-based businessperson Farook Gani has been carting home millions from a fraudulent contract he was using former first lady Getrude Maseko Mutharika, awarded at Central Medical Stores Trust.

Victoria Pharmaceuticals Chairperson, Farook Gani

According to details seen by Nyasa Times, businessperson Gani, owner of Victoria Hotels and Victorial Pharmacetical in Blantyre, has had several business interests in most industries in the country using his links with former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Through DPP, Gani got a contract from Central Medical Stores Trust where it is alleged that he has been supplying already used syringes from China after they have been “cleaned and washed” and ready for reuse.

“This has been costing Mr Gani 15 cents and yet he resales at US$10 to the government of Malawi through the Central Medical Trust.

“He has been making billions of kwachas and there is no evidence that these syringes are washed and clean using up to date washing chemicals,” it is alleged.

It is further said that Gani has been using the name of former lady and Rosa Mbilizi, the embattled  Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy director general, to help him sail through the contracts.

Gani’s Victorial Pharmacetical also dominates the K4.5 billion Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic budget contracts where he was awarded  contract  to supply personal protective equipment material includind over priced face masks and other related items.

Meanwhile, Gani is also pushing Central Medical Stores Trust to signa  framework contract for the supply of face masks for the next five years at more tha double the  current market price.

Commentators say demand for Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Reyneck Matemba for delivery is urgent.

Trudy
Guest
Trudy

If the evidence is there just arrest him. Mumangomangana amalawi basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kennedy
Guest
Kennedy

These indians must park their belongings and go

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mwini muzi
Guest
Mwini muzi

Clearing the rubble needs capacitation of ACB.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

amwenyeeeee
anathandiza kukoza ma A5.
agalu mpake simunavote.
mumetedwa cikudzukudzu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Shabilu Iqbal
Guest
Shabilu Iqbal

Lock them up! Palichinanso apa?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
