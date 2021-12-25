Bwaila Hospital pharmacist arrest for drug pilferage

As Malawi’s health system grapples with persistent drug stock-outs, an assistant pharmacist at Bwaila Hospital’s Under Five Clinic, Lusayo Kaliza, felt this was the right time to paralyze the system further.

Security guards at the facility have surrendered 26-year-old Kaliza on Wednesday, 22 December 2021, for suspected theft of drugs at the clinic.

Lilongwe Police Station spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the hospital’s security guards caught the suspect with assorted drugs and medical equipment in her vehicle, Daihatsu Mira registration number BW 7491 at the exit gate of the hospital.

One of the security guards identified some of the drugs as 30 doses of LA, 50 Vials of X-Pen, 10 litres of RIL, 11 boxes of gloves, 11 giving sets, 3 bottles of Amoxicilin Suspension, 2 bottles of Myconova Suspension, 2 bottles of Paracetamol sachets, 2 bottles of Paracetamol Syrup and 1 packet of face masks upon thorough check.

“Bwaila surrendered her to Lilongwe Police on Wednesday evening,” said the guard.

Chigalu said upon interrogation, Kaliza admitted that she indeed took the items from Bwaila Under-five clinic pharmacy where she works.

“She was surrendered to Lilongwe Police on Wednesday evening. Investigations on the matter are on going and the suspect, Lusayo Kaliza, who hails from Mchochoma Village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza, will appear in court soon to answer a case of Theft by Public Servant which contravenes section 283 as read with section 278 of the Penal Code,” said Chigalu.

Previous two weeks, Lilongwe Police arrested four Kamuzu Central Hospital workers over theft of 40 packets of gloves.

