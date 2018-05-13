‘Call me Lazarus or Chakwera’, says MCP leader:  I don’t need titles like these others bragging as professors, Dr

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera who has been maintained as party torch bearer for next year’s elections at the elective national convention, has asked his party members to call him by his first or last name and not be obsessed with his titles such as professor, Dr, reverend or honourable.

Some politicians today are busy getting honourarly titles of professor and Dr and keep referring to those title to attack weight to their profile.

But the MCP leader, who some of the speakers at the party convention proudly addressed as ‘professor’ or ‘Dr’ surprised the gathering when he urged them to call him by his first or last name without titles.

“Just call me Lazarus or Chakwera. I do not need any title. I am your servant and I will be happy just to be called by my name and if you do so, you are not disrespecting me.

“What is important for me is to deliver to you and the people of Malawi, and not the title. We have had professors who have messed up things in this country,” said Chakwera.

During the convention, Sidik Mia was approved as first vice-president while Harry Mkandawire assumed the second-vice presidency.

Mia has replaced Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, who alongside former secretary general Gustave Kaliwo and Jessie Kabwila were conspicuously missing.

