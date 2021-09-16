Captain Tours injects over K500m more into its fleet: Launches courier service

Captain Tours Bus Company – one of the leading bus service companies in Malawi – has added four state-of-the-art buses to its fleet, bringing the total number of the buses to 11.

The company’s managing director, Martin Nyirenda, said Captain Tours aims at becoming the most preferred bus company both nationally and internationally.

Nyirenda stated that this can and will only be achieved by ensuring that the company is both efficient and effective by providing an affordable, reliable, dependable and safe fleet.

“These buses have cost me over K500 million and have already arrived in Malawi and will start operating soon. Captain Tours will ensure that all buses seriously adhere to departure and arrival times. Most people are not willing to board local buses anymore due to the hours they are kept waiting in the buses before departure,” he said.

The state-of-the-art buses have rare facilities that make passengers feel at home as they travel.

The buses have plenty of features to help the passengers relax, Free WiFi, charging ports, Fridge, Water dispenser, Televisions, comfy adjustable seats with lots of legroom to allow travellers find the right spot to relax.

Nyirenda said with the new buses, Captain Tours will now ply business in all the corners of the country.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda has disclosed that the company will also be launching courier services, will ply its trade in all the districts.

