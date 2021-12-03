Captain Tours introduces Blantyre – Songwe Bus Service

Malawi’s leading bus service company – Captain Tours – has introduced a bus service between Blantyre and Songwe Border in Karonga effectively eliminating the torture businesspersons and tourists used to endure when travelling to the Northern Port.

Travellers are currently forced to jump on a litany of buses, taxis and minibuses to get to Songwe Border because there is no direct bus or minibus to the border.

In the process, the passengers would spend more to reach their destination.

But Captain Tours Managing Director Martin Nyirenda said this problem is over, as his company will start plying between Blantyre and Songwe Border at an affordable fare.

“Despite the cost of living rising, our fares have remained so reasonable and affordable to the passengers. And we are ready to maintain that legacy,” said Nyirenda.

Recently, Captain Tours added four state-of-the-art buses to its fleet, bringing the total number of the buses to 11, in a drive to ensure the company becomes the most preferred bus company both nationally and internationally.

Nyirenda observed earlier that this can and will only be achieved by ensuring that the company is both efficient and effective by providing an affordable, reliable, dependable and safe fleet.

“These buses have cost me over K500 million and have already arrived in Malawi and will start operating soon. Captain Tours will ensure that all buses seriously adhere to departure and arrival times. Most people are not willing to board local buses anymore due to the hours they are kept waiting in the buses before departure,” he said.

The state-of-the-art buses have rare facilities that make passengers feel at home as they travel.

The buses have plenty of features to help the passengers relax, Free WiFi, charging ports, Fridge, Water dispenser, Televisions, comfy adjustable seats with lots of legroom to allow travellers find the right spot to relax.

Nyirenda said with the new buses, Captain Tours will now ply business in all the corners of the country.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda has disclosed that the company will also be launching courier services, will ply its trade in all the districts.

