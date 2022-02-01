Cash-strapped Mzuzu City Council spends K1.5m a month on car rentals for mayor

Cash-strapped Mzuzu City Council has been forced to return a rented vehicle for its mayor after it emerged the council was spending K1.5 million a month for the luxurious vehicle.

But the council says the new mayor of the city, Desire Nyirenda decided to return the vehicle after he saw the rental bills.

The Council is failing to effectively and efficiently carry out some of its operations and work such as hygiene activities due to financial constraints.

Mzuzu City Youth Caucus chairperson Gomezgani Nkhoma has since criticized the council’s decision to rent a vehicle.

However, the council’s publicist McDonald Gondwe defends the move, saying the council did not have a car, befitting the Mayor’s entitlement.

Gondwe therefore commended the current Mayor for relieving the council the burden of renting the vehicle.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!