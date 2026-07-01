Catholic Church claim disputed as Malawi family appeals land ruling

The Chepiti family in Blantyre has appealed a ruling by the Blantyre District Land Tribunal which found that land they say they have occupied for more than a century belongs to the Catholic Church.

The family, who are linked to the Zinganguwo chieftaincy in Chigwaja, say their ancestors settled on the land in 1918 after moving from Mozambique.

They add that in 1948 they voluntarily allocated part of the land to St James Chilomoni Parish, which later established the St Annah Zinganguwo outstation.

According to the family, the gesture was made in appreciation after the Church helped one of their relatives travel to Kenya for further studies.

They say they were surprised in 2012 when a local chief informed them they would need to leave the land because it belonged to the Church.

Despite farming and living there for decades, the family maintains the land is theirs and that only a portion was given to the Church.

The dispute was heard by the Blantyre District Land Tribunal, chaired by Senior Chief Kapeni, with chiefs Kunthembwe, Somba, Chigalu and magistrate Bonongwe present.

The tribunal ruled that the family should vacate the land.The Chepiti family has since taken the matter to the Ministry of Lands, requesting a review of the decision.

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