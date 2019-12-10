Catholics, Presbyterians revive educators association

Catholic and Presbyterian churches in the country have revived the Association of Christian Educators in Malawi.

Officials say this will address growing concerns of lack of effective partnership between the church owned schools and the government.

Association official Brother Pascal Ntwana said the association will also help the churches speak with one strong voice over public schools they own.

The secretariat of the association was closed in 2014 due to financial problems as well as incompetent staff.

This comes at a time when the Anglican church in Balaka is enforcing its policy of no hijab dressing for Muslim girls.

