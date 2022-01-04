CBO donates K2.2 Million worth classroom desks to primary schools

Malumbo Community Based Organization (MCBO) which is based at Nthalire in Chitipa District, on Monday donated 40 classroom desks worthy K 2.2 Million to Nthalire and Therere Primary Schools in the District.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the donation, Director for Malumbo CBO, Charles Mfune said the donation is aimed at improving learning environment in schools.

Mfune said the organization noted that many schools in Nthalire have inadequate of desks, a development which discourage learners, especially girls from attending classes freely.

‘‘We therefore decided to request for money from Action Aid so that we procure these desks as one of the ways of addressing the situation, hence the donation of the 40 classroom desks to the targeted primary schools.

‘‘As such, we would like to lobby government to prove classroom desks to the other schools in the area to minimize the challenges which learners face when learning while sitting on the floor’’ said Mfune.

He said the organization in conjunction with Action Aid advocates for the rights of adolescent girls in Nthalire so that girls are not married at a tender age and that they are able to continue learning up to tertiary level.

In his remarks, Head Teacher for Nthalire Primary School, Bentley Mtambo commended the CBO for the donation, saying that the assistance came at a right time when the school had inadequate desks.

‘‘We have 720 learners at this school with 50 desks, as such, we are very thankful to Malumbo CBO for the donation, because the donation will assist learners, especially girl to easily get up to answer questions, a thing which they found difficult in the past,’’ said Mtambo.

Speaking on behalf of Director of Education for Chitipa District Council, Lusako Mbale who is Primary School Education Advisor for Kalowe Education Zone acknowledged the problem of inadequate of classroom desks in Kalowe and Therere zones.

However, Mbale asked communities in Nthalire to use some of the school improvement grants to procure desks.

